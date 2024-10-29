L-G Saxena rolls back DDA sports complex fee hike

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has announced the reversal of increased membership and sports fees at various Delhi Development Authority sports complexes. This decision has been welcomed by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, who called it a timely Diwali gift for millions of sports enthusiasts.

Sachdeva, alongside MLA Om Prakash Sharma, had previously advocated for this rollback, citing concerns that the fee hike disproportionately affected lower-middle-class families involved in less mainstream sports like archery and athletics. He emphasised that the decision not only supports young athletes but also alleviates financial strain on elderly individuals who frequent these complexes for exercise. The DDA’s previous fee increase had faced criticism from community members who rely on these facilities for affordable access to sports and

fitness activities.