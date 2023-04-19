L-G Saxena orders special audit of power subsidy released to discoms

New Delhi: Delhi Lt. Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday has given a direction to the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) for conducting the special audit through Comptroller and Auditor General empanelled auditors.



In respect to this, an order issued by Special Secretary (Power) Ravi Dhawan stated that in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 108 of the Electricity Act 2003, the decision has been taken. The special audit of the discoms with respect to the power subsidy released to them will cover the period 2016-17 to 2021-22, stated the order. The audit will ensure that the subsidies reach the targeted beneficiaries in the most transparent and efficient way, it said

Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal has also issued a notification ordering a special audit of all discoms operating in Delhi on Tuesday. The

purpose of this audit is to ensure that the residents of Delhi receive electricity subsidies in a transparent and fair manner. It will be conducted by a CAG-empanelled auditor for the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission for financial years 2016-17 to 2021-22, through CAG empanelled external auditor.

As per Power minister Atishi, the objective of this special audit is to identify any irregularities in the distribution of electricity subsidies and ensure that residents of Delhi receive the benefits of the subsidy in a transparent and fair manner.

Further, the power minister said, “The L-G has approved the file sent by the Chief Minister, today. After which the notification of audit has been issued today. The audit is necessary to know whether there was any wrongdoing on the part of the power companies.”

According to Atishi, the Kejriwal government had ordered a special audit of all power companies on March 27 and had promptly sent the file to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) for approval. Despite repeated follow-ups and reminders, it took about 20 days for the LG to approve the file for the audit. Finally, after three weeks, the L-G approved the file and the Kejriwal Government issued a notification for the audit. “It is ironic that while the Kejriwal Government is taking proactive steps to ensure transparency in the distribution of electricity subsidies, the L-G is attempting to take credit for these initiatives. On the one hand, the L-G delays the approval of files and removes experts, and on the other hand, tries to claim credit for the Kejriwal Government’s efforts,” she added.

On March 27, Atishi had announced in a press conference in the Delhi Assembly that a special audit of power companies would be conducted to expose any attempts to sabotage the power subsidy provided by the Kejriwal government. The audit would investigate whether the funds allocated for free electricity were being utilised correctly, she had said back then.