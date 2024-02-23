L-G Saxena orders restoration of three historic market areas

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena visited the St James Church, Kamla Market and Shradhanand Marg on Thursday, and instructed their restoration.

The three markets have historic importance for Delhi and have been left in disrepair for a long time. Saxena instructed the accompanying officials of concerned agencies and departments to ensure the markets are restored, refurbished and beautified at the earliest, in consultation with the local Market Traders Associations.

Raj Niwas officials claimed that the market near St. James Church at Kashmere Gate is from the colonial era. It

has been subjected to encroachment and “mindless” construction, which have taken over the original design.

Saxena has directed for the immediate repair for the structure, restoration of the original design, and to discuss the issue of parking with shopkeepers and MTAs and find a solution.

The Kamla Market is situated in front of the New Delhi Railway Station at Ajmeri Gate, and was inaugurated by India’s first president. In the current times, it has hanging wires, crumbling walls, unauthorised storage over rooftops, and open urination. Along with this, the Clock Tower of the market is non-functional, and the marble plaque that commemorated the initial inauguration was broken, informed the officials.

The L-G has asked for the market to be cleaned and have proper sanitation and restoration work done.

The Shadhanand Marg spans across the New and Old Delhi Railway Stations, to Tis Hazari, Khari Baoli, Sadar Bazar, Naya Bazar and further. It has a lack of sanitation, disrepair of roads, encroached pavements and mismanaged traffic, according to the Raj Niwas officials.

They added, “The L-G asked for cleanliness to be taken up immediately and a plan of action to be chalked out by concerned agencies in consultation with all stakeholders to decongest and facelift the entire stretch.”