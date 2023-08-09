L-G Saxena orders prosecution of two accused for ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ graffiti

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena granted sanction on Tuesday to prosecute two individuals accused of promoting “Khalistan Zindabad” slogans and graffiti under the direction of the banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).



The SFJ was formed in 2007 as a US-based separatist group demanding an independent homeland for the Sikhs in Punjab named “Khalistan”. Their secessionist campaign is titled ‘Referendum 2020’ and aims to “liberate Punjab from Indian occupation”. It has since been banned by the Home Ministry under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The accused, Vikram and Balram Singh, were arrested for drawing multiple pro-Khalistani graffiti that read “Khalistan Zindabad”, “SFJ”, “1984”, “Punjab Banega Khalistan”, “Referendum 2020 Vote for Khalistan” amongst others, in Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Pachim Vihar, Peeragarhi, Meera Bagh and other nearby areas in west Delhi on January 19, 2023.

The case was filed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police under Section 152B and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which consists of “imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integrity and social and religious harmony”.

During the investigation, USB pen drives containing CCTV footage, proof of payments and location of mobile phones of the accused were obtained. It was further revealed that a video circulating on social media had the founder and legal advisor of SFJ and fugitive secessionist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, promoting secession through similar graffiti and videos. The accused also confessed that they were instructed to commit the act by Pannun. The L-G granted the sanction under Section 196 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.