L-G Saxena orders creation of PMU for Multi Modal Integration plans for Metro stations

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has ordered the creation of a Project Managing Unit (PMU) under the Transport Commissioner to make the Multi Modal Integration (MMI) plans for Metro stations more effective, on Monday.



The MMI plans are to be implemented in and around different Metro stations to incorporate interconnected street networks, street designs, signalised and grade separate street crossings, model interchange locations, parkings for cycles, buses, auto rickshaws and private cars, on-street parking, public toilets, lightings, hawker zones, signages, street maps and public transport for easy connectivity.

According to the plans, 96 Metro stations are to be developed in phases, with pick-up and drop-off facilities, pedestrian pathways and separate cycle lanes. There will also be charging points at every station, and footpaths will be broadened by 2 metres, including provisions for disabled people.

The PMU will be taking all stakeholder agencies on board, and ensure that the Metro MMI plans are implemented properly. It will be constituted of representatives from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and Delhi Traffic Police.

In the last meeting of the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure Planning and Engineering Centre (UTTIPEC), held on September 27, issues were raised about the MMI plans’ effectiveness being limited to premises of Metro stations, due to the lack of proactive interventions and coordination by other stakeholder agencies which will reflect in their operation later.

Expressing his concern, Saxena directed the PMU to be formed under a senior officer to address the problem. He also discussed and cleared the MMI plans for Tis Hazari, Rithala and Seelampur Metro stations in this meeting, and in the March UTTIPEC meeting, plans for Shadipur, Mayur Vihar and Peeragarhi Metro stations were also cleared.