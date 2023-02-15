‘L-G Saxena obstructing govt’s works, mayoral poll’

The AAP’s Delhi Legal Cell held a demonstration outside the L-G House here on Wednesday, alleging that Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has been causing “problems” in the implementation the city government’s welfare schemes.

It also attacked the BJP and the lieutenant governor on the MCD mayoral election and said they were “obstructing” the conduct of the poll.

“The lawyers of Delhi have been silent and carrying out their duties for several years now, but the way the L-G in Delhi has been obstructing the works of the Delhi government and causing them problems in the implementation of welfare schemes, we have all decided to hit the streets in protest,” AAP Legal Cell president and advocate Sanjeev Nasiar said.

“Our only demand is that the L-G, who holds a constitutional post, should follow the laws written in the Constitution of India, while carrying out his functions,” he said.