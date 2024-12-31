L-G Saxena: ‘Objectionable that Kejriwal called Atishi temporary’

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday criticised AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for calling Atishi a “temporary chief minister,” labelling the remark a “flagrant disregard for the democratic spirit and constitutional values.” In a letter to Atishi, Saxena called the comment disrespectful to President Droupadi Murmu, who appointed her, and to himself as her representative.

“This statement insults you, the president, and my role as her representative,” Saxena wrote, adding that the remark undermines the Constitution’s principles as envisioned by BR Ambedkar. He commended Atishi for addressing administrative issues since assuming office, contrasting her proactive approach with her predecessor.

Praising her efforts, Saxena noted, “Unlike your predecessor, you have taken charge of various departments and are addressing administrative challenges.” However, he warned that failures in completing pending projects might unjustly fall on her, given Kejriwal’s portrayal of her role as “stopgap.”

Saxena also criticised Kejriwal for making unauthorised announcements on schemes for senior citizens and women, describing them as misleading and tarnishing the office’s dignity. Public notices from government departments had warned against “non-existent schemes” announced by Kejriwal, with Saxena applauding officials for clarifying the facts.

Referring to allegations that Atishi would face investigations and imprisonment, Saxena dismissed these as baseless. He cited the transport department’s statement denying such claims, calling Kejriwal’s remarks misleading.

Expressing concern over the public discourse, Saxena wrote, “I am hurt by the narrative that portrays the full-time chief minister as temporary.” He extended his new year greetings to Atishi, urging a focus on governance and constitutional integrity.