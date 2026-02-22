L-G Saxena launches cycle track at Asita

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority’s Palaash Mahotsav 2026, which witnessed strong public participation across four locations from February 14 to 16, has entered its concluding chapter at Asita along the Yamuna floodplains.

On the occasion, a newly developed cycle track was also opened by Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena, reinforcing the focus on eco-friendly mobility and meaningful public use of restored green spaces.

The festival was earlier held at Baansera (Birsa Munda Chowk), Ashoka Garden in Ashok Vihar, Lala Hardayal Park in Jasola and Smriti Van in Narela. Over three days, residents turned up in large numbers to experience curated floral displays, cultural programmes and interactive activities centred on nature and community engagement. The finale at Asita, scheduled from February 21 to 23, was inaugurated by the L-G.

Officials said the concluding phase brings together expansive floral installations, thematic performances and family-oriented activities, marking the arrival of spring in the Capital.

Organised annually since 2023, the festival has grown into a multi-location public event aimed at strengthening citizens’ connection with Delhi’s parks.

L-G launches logo for ANTF -



Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena launched the official logo, website and newsletter of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, an official said on Saturday.

The launch took place during the inauguration of the Delhi Police Exhibition Hall at Connaught Place on Friday. Commissioner of Police Satish Golcha, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastava and other senior officers were also present.