L-G Saxena interacts with IPS probationers

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday advised IPS probationers to utilise their knowledge for good governance and cautioned them against deviating from the primary goal of public service. In a post on X, Saxena said he interacted with “young and energetic” IPS probationers of the 2023 and 2024 batch, at the Raj Niwas.

“They shared their insightful experience of training with specialised agencies, across different states,” he said in the post. Saxena said he advised the probationers to utilise their knowledge and skills for good governance, while upholding the core values of honesty, sincerity and dedication.

“Also cautioned them against self-projection and deviating from the primary goal of public service. I wish them a bright and successful career ahead,” he added.

Saxena also shared pictures of the interaction on X.