L-G Saxena inaugurates Yamuna Vatika and ‘Aarambh’ library in Old Rajinder Nagar

New Delhi: On Sunday, Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena inaugurated two DDA projects—the 494-acre Yamuna Vatika and the state-of-the-art ‘Aarambh’ library in Old Rajinder Nagar.

Situated opposite the Rajghat Power Plant, Yamuna Vatika is a green space designed to restore the Yamuna floodplains to their natural state while providing a serene retreat for Delhiites. Spread over 494 acres, the Vatika features native tree species, riverine grasses, and restored water bodies to enrich the floodplain ecology. A key attraction is the majestic 47.5-tonne Nandi statue, crafted from Bhainslana black marble in Rajasthan. Standing at 18 feet by 6 feet by 11 feet, it symbolises cultural and spiritual harmony and serves as a striking visual landmark near the Geeta Colony Bridge entrance. The park also boasts eco-friendly children’s play equipment, open-air seating, floral plantations, and kachha trails for immersive nature experiences. Public amenities, including shelters and pathways, further enhance its usability. Over 5,700 native trees and 52 lakh riverine grasses have been planted to support the ecological restoration.

Speaking at the event, Saxena emphasised the significance of creating accessible green spaces in the city’s densely populated areas, noting that Yamuna Vatika would serve as an ecological and recreational boon for Delhiites.

A new dawn for students: Addressing the needs of Delhi’s student community, Saxena inaugurated the 24x7 ‘Aarambh’ library in Old Rajinder Nagar. Equipped with modern amenities like a cafeteria, Wi-Fi, lockers, air conditioning, and gender-specific toilets, the library offers a safe and affordable study environment for over 60 students at a time. In a reminder of the 2024 tragedy where three students lost their lives in a private coaching center’s basement, Saxena highlighted his commitment to creating secure and accessible study spaces. Aarambh’s affordable rates—nearly one-sixth the market average—underscore this mission.