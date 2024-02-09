L-G Saxena inaugurates newly built skywalk at Nehru Place

New Delhi: The Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi, V K Saxena inaugurated the newly constructed skywalk connecting Nehru Place commercial market with the Nehru Place Metro Station, on Thursday.



The project was completed within four years, with a cost of Rs 75 crores.

It includes, upgradation of the plaza, building corridors, parking areas, staircases and storm water drains, along with a fire fighting system for the entire complex. Apart from this, there are smart light poles with Wi-Fi, speakers and CCTV systems, amphitheatre, LED screen wall and a complete restructuring of the existing sewage system.

New footpath and toilet block have also been constructed.

The skywalk itself is six metres wide and connects the metro station to the plaza through a lift and an escalator, with a ramp for differently-abled people.

A major portion of the project has been funded by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs through the Urban Development Fund. The latter has been created and maintained by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on behalf of the Government of India.

The L-G thanked the authority for their contribution to the project and said, ‘DDA was not only committed to up-gradation of the urban areas but also undertaken work for the development of the neglected villages in the National Capital.’

‘The skywalk is appealing and it will add to the beauty of the city. In the days to come, many such projects by DDA are in pipeline, which will be done in a time bound manner,’ he added, while addressing the event.

Member of Parliament, Ramesh Bidhuri and DDA Vice Chairman Subhasish Panda were also present at the inauguration.