L-G Saxena inaugurates maiden ‘DDA Green Expo’

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority on Friday launched its first-ever Green Expo at Baansera, with Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena describing the initiative as a reaffirmation of the national capital’s commitment to sustainable urban development.

The two-day expo, ‘Beyond Growth: Reimagining Urban Futures’, brings together policymakers, climate experts, urban planners and industry stakeholders to deliberate on climate-responsive infrastructure and green city models. On the occasion, the Lt. Governor also unveiled the DDA Greens logo and the DDA Greens Year Book 2026.

Addressing the gathering, Saxena said the event was not merely about exhibitions and conferences but about recognising citizens who nurture neighbourhood green spaces and contribute to environmental stewardship. Referring to Baansera, he noted that the reclaimed site stood as a testimony to ecological restoration and resilience.

A key highlight of the expo was the signing of multiple memoranda of understanding aimed at reimagining public parks as hubs of research, culture and sustainability. Partnerships were inked with the National School of Drama, University of Delhi and Delhi Technological University to promote community theatre, ecological research and technology-driven sustainability solutions in park spaces.

Collaborations with the National Medicinal Plants Board and WWF-India will focus on biodiversity conservation, herbal gardens and citizen-led environmental awareness initiatives.

Officials said the agreements would position DDA parks as “living laboratories” integrating ecology, innovation and community life, while panel discussions at the expo will address extreme heat, flood resilience and green financing models for Delhi’s future.