L-G Saxena inaugurates country’s longest golf course in Dwarka

New Delhi: In a step towards enhancing sports infrastructure in the Capital, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena on Wednesday inaugurated India’s longest golf course in Dwarka. The 18-hole golf course, spread over 7,377 yards, is part of a larger initiative to provide world-class sports facilities in Delhi. Present at the event were Delhi MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

The golf course, situated in Sector 24 of Dwarka, covers 158 acres and includes the country’s longest driving range at 375 yards, equipped with 52 bays. The course features North Shore SLT grass on the fairways, a first in India. With a project cost of Rs 250 crore, the golf course aims to serve both recreational and professional golf needs, including the establishment of a Golf Academy as a center of excellence.

Speaking at the event, L-G Saxena praised the success of the Fit India Movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, attributing the impressive performances of Indian athletes in international competitions to this initiative. Saxena also commended the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for completing the project in a short time. The golf course will offer both pay-and-play facilities and tenure-based playing rights (3 and 5 years). Additional amenities include a clubhouse, restaurants, conference halls, swimming pool, and advanced water conservation systems. This initiative complements DDA’s ongoing efforts to develop sports facilities across the capital, including Centres of Excellence in multiple disciplines.