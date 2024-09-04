L-G Saxena hiring company for social media mgmt: Min

New Delhi: In a press briefing on Tuesday at the Delhi Secretariat, Delhi’s Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj raised serious concerns over the alleged misuse of public funds by the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi. Bharadwaj claimed that the L-G’s office plans to spend approximately Rs 1.5 crore annually on social media promotion to enhance the L-G’s public image, a move Bhardwaj criticised as unconstitutional and inappropriate.



Bharadwaj revealed that the information came to light through a tender posted on the L-G’s office website. According to Bharadwaj, the tender invites proposals from companies specialising in social media management. The successful bidder will be responsible for managing the L-G’s social media presence across platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The minister argued that the allocated budget of Rs 1.5 crore for social media activities is being taken from the public’s taxes. “It is deeply shocking that the L-G is directing funds to enhance his own image on social media,” Bharadwaj said. He further criticised the decision, stating, “The money allocated to the L-G’s office is meant for administrative purposes, not for self-promotion.”

Bharadwaj also questioned the L-G’s motives behind this move. “The L-G’s office should be focused on serving the people of Delhi rather than spending taxpayer money on personal branding,” he added. He pointed out that the office’s website outlines that the chosen company will manage all of the L-G’s social media platforms, create content such as posts, videos, and reels, and engage with high-profile social media influencers to promote the L-G’s image.

According to the tender details, the company will employ a team of ten professionals, including a social media manager, content writers, video editors, and graphic designers. This team will be tasked with creating and managing content, conducting outreach with influencers, and monitoring social media interactions.

Bharadwaj conducted a Twitter survey to gauge public sentiment on social media spending. The results showed that most people, including journalists, do not spend money on social media promotion. He used this data to underline the perceived extravagance of the L-G’s plan. “The general public does not spend money on social media, and it is unreasonable for the L-G to use public funds for this purpose,” Bhardwaj asserted.

He criticised the timing of the expenditure, suggesting it is an attempt to influence upcoming Delhi elections by creating a favorable public image for the L-G.

Bharadwaj questioned whether the L-G had secured approval from the Delhi Assembly or included this expenditure in the budget.