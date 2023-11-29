L-G Saxena flags off Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in the national capital from the Khajoori Khas area.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the nationwide programme from Khunti in Jharkhand to reach out to citizens who are eligible for various central schemes but have not benefitted so far.

The campaign to reach out to beneficiaries of the Centre’s flagship programmes both in rural and urban areas will culminate on January 25 next year.

While addressing a gathering at the event, Saxena said this yatra is a major step towards fulfilling the dream of a “developed India” while promoting inclusive development.

‘Under the leadership of the prime minister, a number of welfare schemes like Swachhata, Rojgaar Sagam Yojana, Ayushmaan Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana etc. are being run. The purpose of this yatra is to take these schemes to every corner of the country and connect more and more people, particularly those belonging to the weaker sections, with these schemes,’ he said.

The yatra will pass through all ‘gram panchayats, nagar panchayats and urban bodies’, he said.

‘On this occasion, I would also urge all agencies and senior officials of the central and Delhi governments to dedicate themselves to the works of public welfare and establish direct communication with the public,’ the Lt Governor said.

He also administered a pledge - Viksit Bharat Sankalp - to all the dignitaries and people present on the occasion and flagged off IEC (Information, Education and Communication) vans to disseminate information about schemes, officials said. Kiosks of DDA, banks, postal department, UIDAI, union petroleum and natural gas ministry and postal department were also put up, highlighting various government schemes, they said.