L-G Saxena denies spending Rs 15 cr on official residence

New Delhi: Delhi L-G V K Saxena on Sunday denied spending Rs 15 crore on renovating Raj Niwas as alleged by AAP, and said his house is open for every individual to come and see.



AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had on Wednesday made the allegation saying Saxena spent Rs 15 crore on repair work alone at his official residence, which is built on six acres of land.

In comparison, a new house was built for the Delhi CM on only one acre, he had said.

Saxena on Sunday inspected the phase 1 of the Yamuna Rejuvenation Project from Signature Bridge to ITO Barrage, a project that is under the monitoring of a high level committee. “Raj Niwas is open for everyone to come and see for himself,” he said on the sidelines of the event.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP will hold an indefinite sit-in outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house over his allegedly spending Rs 45 crore on renovation of his official residence, a party functionary said Sunday.

The party will stage a sit-in outside Kejriwal’s official residence 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines from Monday,

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

Earlier in the week, the BJP had alleged that Kejriwal spent Rs 45 crore on renovation of his official house during 2020-22.

“The most shameful thing in this is that this scam was done at a time when Corona was in its worst form in Delhi and hundreds of people were dying every day,” Sachdeva said.

The dharna will be led by BJP MP Harsh Vardhan with workers from Keshav Puram and Chandni Chowk districts, he said.