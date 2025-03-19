L-G Saxena & CM Gupta inspect Sunheri Pul drain cleaning work

New Delhi: In a bid to tackle waterlogging issues in the national Capital, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inspected the cleaning work of the Sunheri Pul drain on Wednesday. The inspection was aimed at ensuring a permanent solution to the problem before the onset of the monsoon season.

Delhi Cabinet minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, MP Bansuri Swaraj, and officials from various departments, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Public Works Department (PWD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Transport Department, Delhi Jal Board, and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, were present during the visit.

Following the inspection, L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena stated that the primary objective of the visit was to ensure a lasting solution to waterlogging issues that have plagued Delhi for years. “Today, the inspection of the Sunheri Pul Drain was conducted to ensure a permanent solution to waterlogging issues before the monsoon. All concerned departments have been directed to work in coordination and take concrete steps for desilting the drain and ensuring smooth water flow,” he said.

Addressing the media after the inspection, CM Rekha Gupta emphasised the importance of timely desilting and the use of modern equipment to remove years of accumulated silt. “This is our second visit to review the Sunheri Pul Drain after two days. When this drain was initially constructed, perhaps no proper desilting mechanism was planned for the future. During the monsoon, these drains would get clogged, leading to severe waterlogging issues in nearby residential colonies.”

“Today, we are here to find a solution to this challenge. Using advanced machinery, we are making cuts into the drain to remove layers of accumulated silt that have been settling for years,” she said.

She further highlighted that multiple agencies were involved in the cleaning operation to ensure comprehensive coverage. “MCD, PWD, NDMC, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, and the Delhi Jal Board have all been involved in this operation to ensure comprehensive cleaning using their respective machines. The primary objective is to ensure that Delhi does not face waterlogging issues in the upcoming monsoon season. Officials

have been strictly directed to complete desilting work on time,” she said.

The Chief Minister also assured that this initiative would not be limited to just the Sunheri Pul drain but would extend to all major and minor drains across Delhi. “We have made a complete plan, and all departments have been directed to ensure desilting is conducted in their respective areas. No stones would be left unturned. Our MPs, MLAs, ministers, and the whole government team are out on the roads to identify waterlogging-prone areas and address them at the earliest,” she stated. During the inspection, the Chief Minister issued strict directives to officials to complete drain cleaning in a time-bound manner, improve drainage capacity, conduct regular inspections, and ensure coordination between MCD, PWD, and NDMC.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to infrastructure development, CM Rekha Gupta stated, “To make Delhi waterlogging-free and clean, all departments must work together. We are not just identifying the issue; we are implementing a permanent solution. Effective drain cleaning and an improved drainage system will provide much-needed relief to the residents of Delhi. Ensuring clean, safe, and improved infrastructure for Delhiites is the government’s priority. The Delhi government is committed to implementing a long-term solution to this issue.”

With monsoon season approaching, the Delhi government’s efforts to prevent waterlogging are being closely monitored. The directive to expedite desilting and

adopt modern cleaning techniques is expected to bring significant relief to residents in waterlogging-prone areas.