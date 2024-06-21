L-G Saxena asks officials to ensure relief measures

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has urged immediate action from the city’s officials in response to a surge in heat-related fatalities. Amid an ongoing heatwave, the Lieutenant Governor’s office reported 52 deaths so far, primarily among the destitute and homeless.

A letter from Saxena’s office has directed the chief secretary to convene a meeting with officers from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), the social welfare, and health departments. The focus is on ensuring adequate water and cooling facilities for the city’s most vulnerable populations.

“Fifty-two people have been reportedly declared dead on arrival at hospitals, most of them destitute homeless people,” stated Ashish Kundra, principal secretary to the L-G,

citing news reports. The L-G has expressed deep concern over these unfortunate incidents in the Capital.

Meanwhile, Delhi has recorded 22 heat-related deaths in the past 24 hours, with the Safdarjung, Ram Manohar Lohia (RML), and Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospitals reporting significant fatalities. The Safdarjung Hospital admitted 33 heatstroke patients, 13 of whom have died. RML Hospital reported four deaths out of 22 admissions, while LNJP saw five deaths among 17 admissions.

Additionally, the city’s primary crematorium, Nigambodh Ghat, has experienced a surge in cremations, with 142 bodies received on Wednesday, nearly triple the usual daily average.

In response to the crisis, Delhi Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj conducted a surprise inspection at Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital. He assessed the readiness of medical facilities to handle the influx of heatstroke patients and confirmed the availability of necessary medicines and cooling arrangements.

With Delhi experiencing a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius and night temperatures peaking at 35.2 degrees Celsius, the highest in June since 1969, the government is on high alert. Bharadwaj urged residents, especially outdoor workers, to take preventive measures against heatstroke.

“Our effort is to save lives of all patients who have suffered from heat strokes,” he said, noting that 112 patients have already recovered and returned home. However, he acknowledged the severe impact of pre-existing conditions like cancer and kidney disease on heatstroke fatalities.