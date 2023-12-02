L-G Saxena approves 83 more establishments to operate 24x7

New Delhi: The Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi, V K Saxena, approved 83 establishments to operate on a 24x7 basis on Friday, under Section 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954.



Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail limited, Amazon Transport Service pvt. Lts, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Nykaa Fashion Pvt. Ltd, FSN Brands Marketing Pvt. Ltd, Bikanerwala International, Hennes and Mauritz Retail Pvt. Ltd, Link Logistics Limited, PCC Softech PVt. Lts. Storex, InstaKart Services Pvt. Ltd were some of the approved businesses.

The proposal was put forth by the Labour Department, and endorsed by the Labour Minister and Chief Minister.

It is the fourth of its kind to have been granted 24x7 operation by the L-G. In October 2022, Saxena approved the first proposal for 314 establishments, then 55 in April and 155 in June of this year, making a total of 607

businesses to have been granted this exemption in the national capital.

Saxena had initially pointed out an “inordinate and inexplicable” delay in the disposal of applications, and appreciated the Chief Minister and the Labour Department for clearing the application quicker in comparison, informed the Raj Niwas.

‘Saxena has directed the Department to submit within 15 days, detailing reasons as to why the applications that were rejected during the last one year were disposed so, and what has come out of them in case of re-application. He has also directed the Department to consider setting up a facilitation or enabling mechanism for applicants so that they are helped with smoothly addressing deficiencies and shortcomings in their applications,’ they added.

According to Raj Niwas, the L-G has been pursuing measures to ensure transparency and efficiency in the disposal of applications by the Labour Department through a faceless digital interface between regulators and businesses to promote a conducive business environment and contribute to the city’s nightlife.

He has emphasised the requirement to make entrepreneurs and business establishments aware of the guidelines and standard procedures to apply for the exemptions.