L-G Saxena announces Rs 500 cr boost for Narela educational hub

New Delhi: The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) held its 17th convocation ceremony on Thursday at its Dwarka campus, where Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor and Chancellor of the University, Vinai Kumar Saxena, announced a significant Budgetary move for higher education. “Higher education remains our top priority,” he said, revealing that “a budgetary provision of Rs 500 crore has been allocated for the proposed Educational Hub in Narela in this year’s Budget.”

Addressing the graduating batch, Saxena called on students to lead with empathy and responsibility. “You must remain sensitive to the world around you. Education that does not bring happiness to someone’s life is of no real value,” he said. Stressing on moral values, he added, “The teaching of human values cannot be confined to books.” The convocation was attended by key dignitaries including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Education Minister Ashish Sood, Chief

Secretary Dharmendra, and President of the Indian National Science Academy, Prof. Ashutosh Sharma.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta echoed Saxena’s sentiments and placed education at the heart of Delhi’s development agenda. “Improving Delhi’s education system is a top priority,” she said. “Collective participation is the key to achieving the goal of a developed Delhi and a developed India.”

Education minister Ashish Sood reminded the graduates that earning a degree was only the beginning. “A degree is a testimony to a student’s struggle, but their real test begins now,” he said. Encouraging future-focused learning, he added, “Students must leverage sustainability and AI to transform the nation. The process of learning should never stop.”

Chief Secretary Dharmendra emphasised the need for aligning education with job market needs. “We must bridge the skill gap to ensure our workforce is future-ready,” he said.

Prof. Ashutosh Sharma urged the students and institutions alike to cultivate innovation. “We must promote an innovation culture, support startups, integrate diverse knowledge systems, and encourage lifelong learning,” he stated during the convocation address.

Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Verma presented the university’s annual report, announcing plans to establish an Indian Knowledge Center and highlighting nearly 100 MoUs signed by the university, including 40 international partnerships. He also launched the university’s commemorative book, “Impressions: The IPU Journey of Excellence.”

A total of 24,456 students received their degrees at the ceremony, including 110 PhDs, of which 75 were awarded to women. Among the 73 medal winners, 49 were women. Women also claimed top honors in university-level awards.