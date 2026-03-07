L-G Sandhu recalls old times during visit to Moti Bagh gurdwara

New Delhi: Newly-appointed Delhi Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday visited the Moti Bagh gurdwara and offered prayers, reminiscing on his deep personal association with the area.

Speaking with reporters, Sandhu said he had lived in the neighbourhood earlier during different phases of his life and used to visit the gurdwara regularly. “I used to live in this area when I was studying at JNU, and later stayed in Chanakyapuri at the accommodation for Ministry of External Affairs staff. After that, I lived in New Moti Bagh,” he said. Sandhu said both the New Moti Bagh gurdwara and the Malai Mandir temple were part of his routine visits during that time. “I used to come here often and offer prayers. Even today, I have come here with the same devotion. There is no special occasion for the visit,” he said. Asserting that the development of Delhi requires collective efforts, the L-G said, “Delhi has been one of the leading capitals and will continue to be so. It is the prime minister’s vision and we will all work together to fulfil that dream.” Asked about his message to the people of Delhi, Sandhu said citizens must actively participate in the city’s development.