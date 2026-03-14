L-G Sandhu hits ground running

NEW DELHI: Newly appointed Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu has hit the ground running, holding a series of review meetings with senior officers on Friday. Sandhu took the oath of office and secrecy as the 23rd L-G of Delhi in a ceremony at Lok Niwas on Tuesday.



In a series of posts on X, L-G Sandhu shared details of his meetings with top officers, including Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar and other officers.

In a meeting with Additional Chief Secretary (Food and Civil Supplies) and Health Secretary Rupesh Kumar Thakur, the L-G reviewed the situation and emphasised on preparedness, coordination and effective response.

Sandhu reviewed the challenges relating to security, law and order, cybercrime and merging unconventional issues, with the Delhi Police commissioner, who called on him.

Various important civic issues, including waste disposal, flattening of garbage mounds in the city, and improving transparency and efficiency in MCD’s licensing and enforcement activities, were discussed by the L-G with Commissioner Khirwar.

On the first day after taking the oath, Sandhu on Thursday met the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) vice chairman Sarvana Kumar and discussed sector-specific issues.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday also called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. In a post on X, Sandhu said he received guidance from the President during the meeting. “Honoured to call on Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji and receive her guidance for the road ahead. Grateful for her encouragement,” he wrote.

The L-G also spent some time walking through the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens and interacting with visitors. Sharing photographs from the visit, he said it was a pleasure to meet many Delhi residents enjoying the spring blooms. The gardens, known as Amrit Udyan, attract large numbers of visitors every year during February and March when a wide variety of flowers are in full bloom.