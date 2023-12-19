L-G sanctions prosecution of Head Constable in embezzlement case

New Delhi: The Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi, V K Saxena sanctioned the prosecution of a Head Constable accused of embezzling government funds worth Rs 2.44 crores, revealed sources from Raj Niwas on Monday.



10 Delhi Police officials are already facing criminal proceedings in the court for the same case.

They have been accused of cheating, criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.

In October, when the Home Department had sought for their prosecution sanctions, they had submitted in their disclosure that four of them allegedly admitted to the embezzlement of government funds.

State of witnesses, seizure memos and account statements allegedly reveal the involvement of the other six, they added.

The accused Head Constable along with the others have been charged with embezzlement of funds for their personal use, while they were originally meant for salary, arrear, tuition fee and others.

Upon analysing, the L-G granted the sanction under Section 197 (1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 to prosecute him.

“When the L-G had granted sanction for prosecution of 10 other police officials in October this year, he was informed that all of them were posted in the Outer District at the time of committing the offences while the Head Constable was with the Traffic. Delhi Police submitted the copy of the bank account in respect of the accused from January 1, 2009 to October 3, 2019 to buttress its case and the Home Department submitted that the matter appears to be fit for prosecution sanction,” mentioned Raj Niwas sources.

According to them, the investigation revealed that the embezzled amount has allegedly been credited in the accounts of the accused persons who further transferred the amount in the account of one of the 10 accused and his relatives, after keeping 20 per cent as their commission.