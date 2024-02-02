L-G reviews update of ‘Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan’ from DMs

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena reviewed the update of “Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan” from District Magistrates during a meeting held on Thursday, said sources from Raj Niwas.



The meeting was held in the presence of the Delhi Chief Secretary, Naresh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Vice Chairperson, Development Commissioner, Public Works Department (PWD) Principal Secretary, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner, all District Magistrates and other senior officials.

During the meeting, Saxena instructed the DMs to submit a report of the five most significant issues in their respective districts within two days.

The DMs had initially been instructed to visit the identified village on January 7-8, and January 27-28 to interact with the residents and understand their experiences and problems. They were accompanied by officials of the DDA, MCD, PWD, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC).

The visiting officials were expected to stay overnight for the interaction, so that the feedback could ensure that the Abhiyaan, being implemented by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), is aware of the actual deficiencies and demands of the villages, the sources mentioned.

“It was informed that the work of providing piped gas to all the villages was in advance stages, wherein 69 villages had already been provided with the same, 39 villages where work was expected to be completed within a month and 142 villages where surveys were being conducted,” they added.

The L-G also directed another visit to the villages by the middle of February. The Chief Secretary, along with Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, and Heads of Departments will visit the identified villages and stay overnight to take feedback from the residents.

Additionally, Saxena has asked the DMs to conduct regular field visits to the villages on Saturdays, said Raj Niwas sources.