L-G reviews implementation of three new criminal laws in national Capital

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday reviewed the implementation of the three new criminal laws and instructed senior officials to strictly adhere to the timelines prescribed for upgrading and augmenting the infrastructure and manpower required for their smooth execution.

On social media platform X, Lieutenant Governor Saxena reported satisfactory progress on revamping Delhi’s medico-legal, police, IT, and judicial infrastructure. He chaired the eighth meeting to review the implementation of three new criminal laws: the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, aimed at simplifying outdated colonial laws. Saxena instructed senior officials to adhere strictly to timelines for upgrading the necessary infrastructure and manpower for

smooth implementation.