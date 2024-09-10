L-G reviews enforcement of 3 new criminal laws in Capital

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena reviewed the implementation of the three new criminal legislations in the national capital and directed the chief secretary to form a committee of all stakeholder departments to expedite recruitments, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.

The L-G expressed satisfaction over the status and pace of the roll out of the new laws in the meeting that was held on Monday.

“He asked the chief secretary to form a committee of all departments concerned so as to expedite the recruitment process of permanent employees by smoothening out processes,” said an official.

Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) came into effect from July 1, replacing the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Indian Evidence Act respectively. On the decision in the last meeting with regards to expeditious procurement of Mobile Forensic Vans by Delhi Police and FSL, it was informed that 15 vans had already started working, another 15 were expected to be in place by the end of September and for another six vans, tenders had been floated by FSL on August 31. Directorate of Prosecution, which had been facing space crunch, had flagged the issue in the last meeting and the L-G had issued directions to make space available for them at the earliest, the official said. It was informed that 13,000 sq ft of space was being made available to the Directorate at DMRC Building at Shastri Park.