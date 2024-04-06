L-G responds to Minister’s letter concerning healthcare facilities in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi, V K Saxena responded to the letter from Saurabh Bharadwaj, the Delhi Health minister, on Friday, addressing concerns regarding healthcare facilities in the national capital. Bharadwaj had initially reached out to Saxena on Thursday, requesting a timely investigation into the alleged shortage of medicines and consumable in Delhi government health facilities. He also accused the Health Secretary of providing false information about their availability.

In contrast, the L-G asserted that Bharadwaj had allegedly declined two meetings with him on the matter during the preceding week. Furthermore, he mentioned that the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA), chaired by the Chief Minister, held responsibility for transfers, postings, and disciplinary actions. Saxena expressed his dismay, stating, “I am constrained to share that several public representatives, eminent doctors, and the real ‘aam aadmi’ of Delhi, whom I meet every day, have shared innumerable experiences which highlight the virtual collapse of government health infrastructure. Over the last one decade, there has been a complete lack of oversight in this critical sector. Infrastructure is grossly inadequate in some cases, while it is nonfunctional in others.” Referring to ongoing High Court cases concerning healthcare in the city, the L-G accused Bharadwaj of allegedly attacking his own administration and healthcare service providers instead of taking necessary steps.

In response to the letter, the Health minister raised additional queries on Friday, asking, “Why is the Hon’ble L-G not saying even a word about initiation of enquiry against the Chief Secretary and Health Secretary? Will this long political letter by Hon’ble L-G not lead to patronising of the erring officers?”