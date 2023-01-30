L-G relaxes norms for compassionate appointments in Delhi Police, allows recruitment of 3 candidates

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena has relaxed the norms for compassionate appointments in the Delhi Police by overruling an earlier decision of the force to reject three beneficiaries, who were overage by five or six months, and granting approval to their appointments, officials said on Monday.



The applications for the appointment of the three beneficiaries on compassionate grounds — Rakesh Kumar for the post of constable (driver), Ajay Kumar for the post of constable (driver) and Jitendra Bhadoria for the post of constable (executive) — were rejected by the Delhi Police on the ground of the candidates being overage, a Raj Niwas official said.

However, the L-G, exercising the power under rule 30 of the Delhi Police (Appointment and Recruitment) Rules, 1980, relaxed the prescribed age criterion and directed for the issuance of appointment letters to the three beneficiaries, the official added.

“Of the three applicants, Rakesh Kumar and Ajay Kumar had appealed to the L-G seeking an age relaxation of five months each, while Jitendra Bhadoria had sought a six-month age relaxation. The L-G, while granting the age relaxation, underlined that the deceased police personnel have left behind widows, aged parents, young children and unmarried daughters, and it is in the interest of natural justice that such factors, including the families’ financial conditions, are taken into consideration while deciding the cases of compassionate appointment,” the official said.

Saxena also noted that a large number of posts reserved for appointment on compassionate grounds are lying vacant.

The L-G was informed that 115 posts of constable (executive) and 28 of constable (driver) were vacant, against whom he allowed the three appointments.

Devender, posted as a constable, died on January 7, 2015 aged 25, leaving behind parents and a brother (applicant Rakesh Kumar). Dharampal, posted as an assistant sub-inspector, died on December 14, 2019, leaving behind his wife and a son (applicant Ajay Kumar). Raghubir Singh, also an assistant sub-inspector, died on March 21, 2020, leaving behind his wife, an unmarried daughter and a son (Jitendra Bhadoria).