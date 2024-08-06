L-G recommends suspension of official involved in ‘hit-and-run’ case

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has recommended the suspension of a DANICS Officer, posted as Deputy Commissioner (Excise) who was allegedly in a ‘hit and run’ accident “under the influence of liquor”, a Raj Niwas official said on Monday.



According to officials, Ramesh Chander Meena, was driving his car allegedly in an inebriated state and hit a bike and dragged it for two kilometres before the vehicles went up in flames. The bike rider had escaped with minor injuries, they added. A case has already been registered and the Medico Legal Case (MLC) sheet dated August 4 issued by Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, also confirmed consumption of alcohol by Meena.

“The Directorate of Vigilance proposed that the above act of DANICS amounts to serious misconduct and unbecoming of government servant and the competent authority may take a view with regard to placing the officer under suspension so that disciplinary proceedings may be initiated against Ramesh Chander Meena, DANICS as per CCS Conduct Rules,” the official said.

“Accordingly, L-G recommended Meena’s suspension to the MHA, which is the competent Authority in the present case,” the official added.