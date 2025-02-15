L-G praises MCD sanitation workers at ‘Samvaad’

NEW DELHI: In the latest edition of ‘Samvaad,’ an initiative designed for open dialogue between the Lieutenant Governor and various citizen groups of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena engaged with sanitation officials and Swachhta Sainiks of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The session, held at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium at MCD’s headquarters, aimed to recognise the crucial role of sanitation workers in keeping Delhi clean and promoting public health.

The event was attended by prominent MCD officials including Mayor Mahesh Kumar, Deputy Mayor Ravindra Bhardwaj, and MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Lt. Governor Saxena praised the dedication of Safai Karamcharis, describing them as the “backbone of Delhi.” He highlighted their tireless efforts during critical times, such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the successful G-20 summit, when the sanitation workers played a vital role in ensuring the city’s cleanliness.

Saxena expressed his long-standing desire to meet the sanitation officials, saying, “I have been wanting to meet you for a long time so that I could ask for your cooperation in making Delhi clean.”

He emphasised that while efforts have been made, more work is needed to achieve a truly clean and green city, particularly in areas that have not yet received adequate attention.

The L-G highlighted the challenges of Delhi’s governance shift, stressing that true change will be seen when the city is entirely clean.

He urged MCD to launch special sanitation drives and praised workers’ dedication. Calling them “soldiers,” he encouraged fearless decision-making and urged public participation in cleanliness efforts.