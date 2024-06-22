L-G performs yoga on banks of Yamuna

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor and DDA chairman VK Saxena on Friday performed yoga at Baansera on the bank of Yamuna River on the occasion of International Yoga Day, a statement said.



Besides Baansera, the Delhi Development Authority celebrated the yoga day at its 18 sports complexes/golf courses and nine DDA parks which saw participation of around 20,000 people. These sports facilities include Yamuna Sports Complex, Siri Fort Sports Complex, Saket Sports Complex, Vasant Kunj Sports Complex, Major Dhyan Chand Sports Complex, Chilla Sports Complex, Poorv Delhi Khel Parisar, and Roshanara Club, it said.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda performed Yoga along with residents of neighbouring areas at DDA’s Yamuna Sports Complex, Saxena performed at Baansera on the bank of Yamuna, it said.

The International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on June 21. The theme for this year was “Yoga for Self and Society.”

Chief Secretary Delhi Naresh Kumar, DDA vice chairman Subhasish Panda, senior officers of Delhi government, DDA employees and members of public were also present at Baansera — Delhi’s first bamboo theme park spread over an area of 37 acres, the statement added.