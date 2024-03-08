L-G orders termination of two non-official members of DUSIB

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has ordered the termination of two non-official members of the DUSIB who were serving as expert members without any requisite qualification in urban planning, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.



Saxena issued the directions in the exercise of his powers under section 4(2) of the DUSIB Act, 2010, they added.

While one of them has been an expert member of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) for nine

years, the other person was appointed as a non-official member on March 9, 2022, the officials said.

Both were drawing hefty remunerations in contravention of the law, they said.

Saxena also sought a panel of fresh names for expert members who fulfil the requisite qualifications within a week, an official said.

The L-G has also directed the administrative department to frame rules regarding the service conditions of board members of the DUSIB.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has responded to this with, “Delhi L-G wakes up every day with a new idea how to stop the works of Delhi government. Why does he hate the people of Delhi so much? Appointment of DUSIB members lies in the domain of the elected govt, and not the L-G. If he had any questions regarding them, he could have discussed it with the CM. But he didn’t do it. At a time when the L-G should be stopping the illegal demolition of slums in Delhi by DDA, he is busy removing DUSIB members who are opposing this inhumane action.”