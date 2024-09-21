L-G orders installation of anti-smog guns on high-rises, footbridges

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday asked authorities to install anti-smog guns on high-rise buildings above seven storeys and explore the possibility of placing them on foot over bridges, as part of measures to combat air pollution before the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorates in the winter.



While reviewing the air pollution situation in the national Capital, L-G highlighted both long-term and immediate concerns, according to officials from the L-G office, Raj Niwas.

According to the officials, Saxena was joined in the meeting by the chairman of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), chief secretary of Municipal Commissioner (MCD), additional chief secretary (irrigation and flood control), principal secretary (environment), special commissioner (traffic), and other senior officials from relevant departments.

Responding to the L-G’s instruction to officials, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party said in a statement, “Despite the constant roadblocks created in the functioning of the elected government, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government, through several long-term and short-term measures and with the support of the people of Delhi, has seen a rapid decline in pollution levels in the city.”

“This was also evidenced by the Economic Survey 2022-2023 recently tabled in Parliament,” the party added.

Saxena directed authorities not to wait for AQI levels to plummet before initiating preparations for winter.

He asked them to install anti-smog guns on high-rise buildings above seven stories, explore their placement on foot over bridges, and emphasised the implementation

of staggered office timings and work-from-home schemes to reduce traffic, according to Raj Niwas officials.

Saxena pointed out that despite a heavy monsoon this year providing temporary relief in air quality, vehicular

emissions and road dust continue to drive PM10 and PM2.5 levels higher.