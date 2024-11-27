L-G orders fast-tracking of PM-UDAY applications

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to clear pending applications under the Pradhan Mantri - Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) before accepting any new ones.

This decision comes ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, with Saxena responding to feedback from his visits to unauthorised colonies, where residents raised concerns about bureaucratic delays in the regularisation process.

To address these issues, special camps will be organised from 2 December to 31 December, aimed at providing on-the-spot regularisation services.

These camps will feature a single-window clearance system, with officials from the tehsildar, SDM, and DDA, as well as PM-UDAY Mitras to assist residents. A social media campaign will also be launched to inform citizens about the camps and ensure maximum participation. The initiative aims to streamline the process and alleviate the difficulties faced by residents in unauthorised colonies seeking regularisation.