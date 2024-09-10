L-G orders ACB probe into corruption, misuse of funds by PWD

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has ordered a probe by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) into allegations of corruption and misuse of public funds to the tune of nearly Rs 80 crore by the PWD in carrying out desilting work in Palam area, Raj Niwas officials said on Monday.



Reacting to the development, AAP, in a statement, said the BJP and L-G Saxena must stop “their theatrics” and immediately launch an investigation against former Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and other officials who have “failed” to conduct a third-party audit on the matter to date.

The party accused the LG of “hatching” conspiracies.

A complaint dated August 11 addressed to the L-G alleged that the officials involved in the desilting work in Southwest Road-I and Southwest Road-II Divisions of the Public Works Department in Palam area are engaged in “serious irregularities, including misuse of public funds, blatant disregard for established tender norms, and other serious corrupt practices”, they said.

The principal secretary to L-G has written to the chief secretary conveying the orders of Saxena. The complaint alleged that one single contractor was “unduly favoured” and given the contracts which caused financial losses to the government.

The complaint alleged corruption in desilting of drains during monsoon of 2022 and irregularities in installation of sewage pumps at various vulnerable locations in Jafferpur.

“Keeping in view the severity, scale of the alleged irregularities supported with substantial proof of corruption in the complaint, Lt. Governor has desired that this matter may kindly be referred to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) for in depth investigation, so that further course of action be initiated, as per rules,” said the communication to the Chief Secretary from L-G Secretariat.

“It is also requested that an action taken report in the matter may be forwarded to this Secretariat, at the earliest,” it said. The complaint also claimed there were irregularities committed in the measurement of work and double payments were made.

There were also allegations of fabrication of non-existent work, violation of tender rules and facilitation of manual scavenging and over inflation of tender rates and misappropriation of funds, the officials said.