L-G orders ACB probe into ‘corruption’ in Jai Bhim coaching scheme: Sood

NEW DELHI: Lt Governor V K Saxena has ordered an ACB probe into alleged corruption in the Jai Bhim Pratibha Vikas Yojna during the tenure of previous AAP government in Delhi, Education Minister Ashish Sood said on Wednesday.

Under the scheme, SC, ST and OBC students were provided free coaching at private institutes for various competitive exams, including

that of civil services.

In a joint press conference with SC/ST Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj, Sood alleged that a bill of Rs 145 crore was prepared during Covid period in 2021-22 for payment to private coaching institutes.

The education minister said the previous AAP government neither sought any list of students from the coaching institutes nor verified them.

In a post on X, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “Allegations of major financial irregularities have emerged in the ‘Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojna’

during 2020–21.”

She said that while the scheme had an official budget of Rs 15 crore, the then AAP government allegedly pushed files with fake bills worth

over Rs 142 crore.

“There was such corruption by the AAP government that even Dr Ambedkar’s soul would be pained,” Sood charged, adding that the LG ordered the probe on recommendation of the

chief minister.

Sood said coaching institutes listed 13,000 students after the BJP came to power. Even at Rs 1 lakh per student, the total would be Rs 130 crore. Indraj added the matter is in court and only 3,000 students are verified so far.