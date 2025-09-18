L-G opens 4th Aarambh Library in Rohini

New Delhi: Delhi students have a new dedicated space to prepare for exams, with the DDA opening its fourth Aarambh Library in Rohini. Designed to provide affordable, safe, and well-equipped reading rooms for aspirants across the city, this library will operate round-the-clock and can seat over 130 students daily in three eight-hour shifts.

At a fee of Rs 1,000 per month per shift, students will get access to modular desks with charging points, high-speed Wi-Fi, secure lockers, CCTV surveillance, and fully air-conditioned interiors. Separate washrooms, an accessible toilet, and a cafeteria called Café Vardaan have also been included to ensure comfort.

The initiative was launched in response to the tragic basement flooding in Old Rajendra Nagar last year, which claimed three young lives. Since then, DDA has opened libraries in Old Rajendra Nagar, Adchini, and Dwarka, with Vikaspuri next on the list. Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena, who inaugurated the library, said

that facilities like Aarambh “provide dignified spaces for students who come to Delhi with dreams of building their careers.” He added that the network aims to nurture hope and strengthen the city’s knowledge capital.