L-G OKs proposals for 29 more businesses to operate on 24x7 basis

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved proposals for 29 more businesses to be open 24x7 in the city on Monday, taking the number to 498 in the last one year.

The establishments approved were Hotel and Restaurants, Food, Grocery, Dairy and FMCG Products, Readymade Garments, Provision Stores, Logistics and Warehouses, Sports Goods, and many others. “He (L-G) has been pushing for promoting ease of doing business and had set the ball rolling by approving 314 such applications last October, and further 155 such exemptions in June this year,” the L-G’s office said.

Saxena cleared the first proposals in 2022 after they had been pending since 2016 and also directed the Labour Department to develop a ‘Single Window System’ or SWP, which would work as an integral portal for registration, amendment and exemption, along with clearing applications proposing for a 24x7 operation.

During the latest approval, the L-G noted that the development of the ‘SWP’ has been taken up with the Industries Department, as it is the Nodal Department for the same. The development of the feedback module in the software is also being looked into by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

“The L-G has emphasised upon the Department to take serious steps towards ensuring transparency and efficiency in disposal of such applications through a faceless digital interface between regulators and business to promote a conducive business environment in the city while also aiming to fulfil its much desired ‘nightlife’,” informed the L-G’s office.