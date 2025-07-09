L-G OKs extension and pay hike for 410 vocational teachers till 2026

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the continuation and enhanced remuneration of 410 part-time vocational teachers (PTVTs) in government and government-aided schools till March 2026, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.

The Delhi government’s education department had sought the extension of services for the 402 qualified and eight non-qualified PTVTs from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026. The proposal was cleared by the LG, they said. The government has sanctioned Rs 36 crore for PTVT remuneration and continued vocational education, an official said. Saxena has also approved the renewal of contracts for two contractual part-time vocational teachers appointed under the Hospitality and Tourism vocational stream, for the period from March 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026.

The proposal also covers the continuation of nine PTVTs currently deployed in four government-aided senior secondary schools in Delhi for the academic year 2025-26. Part-time vocational teachers have been serving in Delhi schools since the late 1970s and early 2000s on a contingent or contractual basis. They were originally engaged to teach vocational subjects and they continue to do so under the National Skills Qualifications Framework, which was introduced by the CBSE to replace the earlier vocational stream. These teachers are currently engaged in delivering skill-based education to students in Classes 9 to 12, in alignment with the NSQF, said an official.

According to the department, the number of PTVTs has been steadily decreasing due to superannuation and the absence of fresh recruitment, making it crucial to retain the existing teachers for continuity in skill education.