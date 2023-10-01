L-G okays Rs 10 crore aid for Himachal disaster relief

New Delhi: Lt Governor VK Saxena on Saturday approved a contribution of Rs 10 crore to the Himachal Aapda Rahat Kosh 2023, from Delhi’s relief fund, to help the hill state in its rehabilitation works, the Raj Niwas said.



The move comes after a meeting between Saxena and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at the recently concluded Northern Zonal Council meeting in Amritsar.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced Rs 10-crore contribution to Himachal Pradesh earlier this month to aid its rehabilitation and relief efforts following the devastation caused by heavy rains in the hill state.

Chief Minister Sukhu also apprised the Delhi L-G of massive destruction caused by the floods in Himachal Pradesh, and the requirement of assistance, officials said.

It may be noted that according to Rule 5 of the LG/CM Relief Fund, 1994, the fund would be utilised for providing relief to people affected by natural calamities like floods, droughts, earthquake or any other similar calamities or to indigent persons or deserving artists, writers in need of such assistance, they said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhu announced a special package of Rs 4,500 crore, including Rs 1,000 crore under MGNREGA, to aid people affected by rain-related disasters during the July 7 to September 30 period.

Of the total package, Rs 3,500 crore is for disaster-affected people and Rs 1,000 crore is to be used under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for the construction

of retaining walls, he told reporters.