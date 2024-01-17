L-G okays restructuring of posts in FSL

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the restructuring of the scientific, ministerial, information technology and accounts cadre posts in Delhi’s Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.



The restructuring of the FSL Delhi cadre will be at par with the cadre structure of the Directorate of Forensic Science Services (DFSS) of the Ministry of Home Affairs, they added.

The exercise to restructure the cadre, carried out on the LG’s insistence, has resulted in the creation of 420 additional posts and abolition or surrender of 144 posts of various categories, which had become redundant, the officials said.

A separate file is being submitted to the administrative reforms and IT departments in respect of 80 posts of junior scientific officers and 10 posts of data entry operators.

The proposal relating to the creation and abolition of various posts of the scientific, ministerial, IT and accounts cadres in the FSL, Delhi was submitted following a meeting on November 23, 2022.

After examining the matter in consultation with the administrative reforms, information technology and finance departments, the home department submitted the proposal for the creation of 420 additional posts and abolition or surrender of 144 posts of various categories.

While a total of 196 scientific posts have been created, 142 posts have been created in the new structure for the crime scene management division, the official said.

In the administrative and accounts category, 43 posts would be available and 38 posts of MTS and other miscellaneous staff have been created.

A post of system analyst has been created in the IT department for support and functioning of the recently-adopted blockchain technology, which will be further augmented by creating 90 more posts.