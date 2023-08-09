L-G okays promotion of 263 doctors at govt-run hospitals

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the promotion of 263 Senior Medical Officers to Chief Medical Officers in Delhi government hospitals, according to a statement released by the L-G’s office.

The promotion had been pending for 5 years before Saxena gave his approval. He insisted that any pending promotions for government employees should be given at the earliest bypassing “red tape”.

“The L-G insists that service conditions, promotions and pensions of Government employees are ensured as per law and nobody should be on the receiving end of delays, red tape and departmental apathy. He has also been insisting upon change in Recruitment Rules to ensure that fresh appointments and promotions are effected at the earliest,” said the office.

The promoted doctors have been working across multiple Delhi Government Hospitals like Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, Aruna Asaf Ali Government Hospital, G.B. Pant Hospital. DGHS, School Health Scheme, Mobile Health Scheme and many others.

The promotions come only a month after the Lieutenant Governor approved the grant of promotion to 8 Homoeopathic Medical Officers and 23 NFSG Chief Medical Officers to Chief Medical Officers (SAG) (Homoeopathy) in accordance with Delhi Health Services General Duty Medical Officers (Homoeopathy) Rules, 2016. He had also given the green light to extend the services of 777 contractual paramedical employees in the Health and Family Welfare Department for a year from July 1, 2023 or till the time they apply for open recruitment through DSSSB.

Additionally, in January 2023, the L-G approved promotions of 139 Non-School Specialist Doctors from Grade-II to Grade-I.