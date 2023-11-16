L-G okays launch of Festival Special Housing Scheme 2023

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chairman of Delhi Development Authority (DDA), approved the launch of Festival Special Housing Scheme 2023 in the Authority meeting held on Wednesday.

According to the Scheme, almost 32,000 newly constructed flats across multiple categories will be offered at Dwarka, Lok Nayak Puram and Narela through e-Auction and First Come First Serve (FCFS) basis. Amongst these, there will be almost 1,100 luxury flats including penthouses, super HIGs and HIGs at Dwarka 19B overlooking the DDA golf course. They will be offered through e-auction, along with 316 and 647 MIG flats at Dwarka Sector 14 and Lok Nayak Puram respectively.

“728 EWS Flats in Dwarka Sector 19 B, 316 LIG and 1008 EWS flats in Dwarka Sector 14, 224 EWS flats in Lok Nayak Puram and over 28,000 flats at Narela across various categories will be offered through FCFS mode. The flats in Narela will be offered in different phases,” said DDA.

They added that a prospective buyer may book their preferred flats in a specific locality and floor as soon as they pay the booking amount, and the entire application, from allotment to possession, can be done digitally through the Authority’s website. Further, there are no conditions for ownership.

“There is no conditionality of owning any plot in Delhi for booking these flats thereby facilitating ownership of multiple houses by members of an extended family for enabling improved urban living,” mentioned the Authority, claiming that “EWS flats start Rs 11.5 lakhs, LIG from Rs 23 lakhs, MIG from Rs 1 crore, HIG from Rs 1.4 crores, Super HIG from Rs 2.5 crores and penthouses from Rs 5 crore onwards.”

Further details on the scheme will be shared on their websites and other platforms soon.