L-G okays grant of honorary ranks to over 88K Delhi Police personnel

New Delhi: In a move set to benefit more than 88,000 Delhi Police personnel, Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved the grant of Honorary Ranks — one level above their existing posts — to personnel on day of their superannuation, Raj Niwas officials said on Friday.

This, however, will not amount to financial pensionary benefits, they added.

“Delhi Police personnel in these non-gazetted ranks, completing two years in their present rank, and having good Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR) for last five years and ones, who have not faced any major punishment during their service, will be eligible for such Honorary Ranks,” explained the official. Sub-Inspectors at the time of superannuation will be granted Honorary Rank of Inspector, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) will get rank of Sub Inspector, Head Constable will get rank of ASI and Constable will be granted honorary rank of Head Constable, he added. More than 88,000 Delhi Police Personnel will benefit with this move.

In May, the Ministry of Home Affairs had granted Honorary Ranks to the personnel of CAPFs and Assam Rifles, in the ranks of Constable to Sub-Inspector, on the day of their superannuation, without financial or pensionary

benefits. Later on, Delhi Police moved a similar proposal for approval of Lieutenant Governor, the official said.