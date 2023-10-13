L-G okays appointment of four SPPs for trials in POCSO cases

New Delhi: Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved the appointment of four special public prosecutors for trials in POCSO cases, a fortnight after he recalled the file from the Delhi government over alleged delays, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.



Responding to the allegations, Delhi government sources accused Saxena of trying to appoint public prosecutors by ignoring the AAP dispensation.

A Raj Niwas official said the government has conceded that the Lt Governor’s opinion shall be required for the appointment of special public prosecutors for the CBI to conduct trials in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases in various special courts of Delhi that have been stalled for over nine months.

“The file kept moving from the minister in charge to the chief minister since January and after the L-G, on September 22, invoked Rule 19 (5) of the Transaction of Business of GNCTD Rules (ToBR) and recalled all the files and proposals, they were submitted to him,” he said.

“A fortnight after L-G V K Saxena invoked Provisions of Rule 19 (5) of the Transaction of Business of GNCTD Rules, 1993, in public interest and recalled the file pertaining to appointment of SPPs in CBI POCSO cases, the Delhi government, which had been inordinately sitting on file for more than nine months, finally sent the file for the L-G’s approval,” the official said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier taken a stand that the Lt Governor does not have the power to grant sanction for approval of special public prosecutors in these cases, the official said.

On receiving communication from the L-G Secretariat requisitioning the files in this regard, the Delhi government’s home minister sought an opinion from the law department, which said the matter needs to be processed quickly to obtain the opinion of the Lt Governor so that the notification for appointment of special

public prosecutors may be issued under Section 32 of the POCSO Act.

The chief minister on October 6 endorsed that the file containing the proposal for issuance of notification on the appointment of special public prosecutors for CBI to conduct trials of POCSO cases be submitted to the Lt Governor, who had earlier taken serious note of the delay by Delhi government.

On September 22, Saxena referred the matter to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for necessary appointments and notifications under Section 24(8) of CrPC.

The CBI in December 2022 requested for the issuance of a notification for the appointment of senior public prosecutors/prosecutors under Section 32 of the POCSO Act for trials in POCSO cases in various courts in Delhi and a reminder was sent on March 15 this year.

Delhi government sources said the matter of appointment of special public prosecutors remained pending due to attempts to sideline the dispensation.

“The Lt Governor and officials tried to bypass the Delhi government and appoint special public prosecutors. Instead of the minister, he sent the appointment file directly to the Union Home Ministry,” the sources said. “Since the right to appoint special public prosecutors rests with the state government, the Union Home Ministry refused to appoint them. Following this, the file came to the minister. Because of all this, it took a lot of time,” they added. With pti inputs