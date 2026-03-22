L-G offers prayers, ‘seva’ at Bangla Sahib

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Sunday visited Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to mark the Jyoti-Jot Diwas of the second Sikh Guru, Guru Angad Dev, where he offered prayers and participated in voluntary ‘Jod Seva’.



Despite being invited to take part in ‘Langar Seva’, which involves serving food and cleaning utensils, the Lieutenant Governor chose ‘Jod Seva’, the act of cleaning and arranging footwear of devotees. The practice is widely regarded as a symbol of humility and selfless service in Sikh tradition.

Sources close to Sandhu said that his association with ‘Jod Seva’ dates back to his student days. While studying at St. Stephen’s College, he would regularly visit Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and perform the same service. He continued the practice during his early career after joining the Indian

Foreign Service, including visits to Bangla Sahib while residing in central Delhi.

During his tenure at the Ministry of External Affairs in South Block, Sandhu is also known to have undertaken ‘Jod Seva’ at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib.

Observers familiar with Sikh customs note that various forms of ‘Seva’, including ‘Kar Seva’ and ‘Langar Seva’, are commonly performed to cultivate humility and community spirit. ‘Jod Seva’, however, is often seen as the most modest form of service and is less frequently chosen voluntarily.

Speaking on the occasion, Sandhu said he visited the gurdwara “to seek blessings of Guru Angad Dev Ji for the responsibilities ahead in Delhi.” He added that his focus remains on transforming the city’s challenges into opportunities for growth and development.

The visit coincided with religious observances at Bangla Sahib, where devotees gathered in large numbers to pay homage to the revered Sikh Guru.