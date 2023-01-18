L-G not my headmaster: CM’s attack continues for 2nd day

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday used the Hindi proverb “begaani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana” to hit out at L-G VK Saxena, questioning his authority with a “he is not my headmaster” jibe.



Addressing the Delhi assembly on the issue of the L-G’s alleged interference in his government’s work, Kejriwal even claimed that Saxena told him during their meeting last week that the BJP won 104 seats in MCD polls because of him.

Kejriwal’s comments came a day after he led a march to L-G’s office from Delhi Vidhan Sabha to protest against his alleged interference in the functioning of the AAP government.

Kejriwal alleged that Saxena suffers from a “feudal mindset” and does not want good education for poor children in the city.

“Not even my teachers checked my homework as the L-G scrutinises my files. The L-G is not my headmaster. People have elected me as chief minister,” he said.

Last week on Friday, Kejriwal had met Saxena and following the meeting. The chief minister alleged that Saxena had called the 2018 Supreme Court judgement “a mere opinion” after Kejriwal had told him that it said that L-G has no independent decision-making authority.

Talking about how L-G twice objected to the proposal of his government of sending teachers to Finland, he said Saxena said teachers can be trained in India.

The chief minister alleged that the L-G “suffered from a feudal mindset and doesn’t want that the poor children in Delhi get good education”.

“I was a good student... My school teachers did not check my homework the way L-G is checking — this spelling is wrong or the handwriting is not good. He is not my headmaster. Who is L-G, where has he come from? He is sitting on our heads. Begaani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana (a stranger who takes too much interest in the affairs of others),” lashed Kejriwal.

The chief minister said he has the mandate of two crore people of Delhi but who is L-G.

“I told him during the meeting: “I have been chosen by the people of Delhi. I asked him who has chosen you. He said that I have bee appointed by the President,” he said.

Kejriwal compared L-G to the Viceroys that were appointed during the British rule.

“Viceroy used to say: You bloody Indians don’t know how to govern! Today L-G is saying: You Dilwallas don’t know how to govern!” he added.

Continuing the attack, Kejriwal questioned L-G whether he will decide where we should send our children to study?

“Our country is lagging because of such people with a feudal mindset,” he claimed.

The chief minister also turned a bit philosophical and said that nothing is permanent and he might not be in power in Delhi in future.

“Nothing is permanent in life. We may be in power at the Centre tomorrow, with our L-G. Our government will not harass people. We will respect the mandate of people” Kejriwal said.

He said the L-G does not have the power to make decisions on his own. “The Supreme Court has clearly said that he cannot take a call on issues barring the police, land and public order.” Kejriwal added.

Hours after CM Arvind Kejriwal launched a tirade against Lt Governor VK Saxena, the BJP dubbed the AAP chief an “extreme egoistic leader” who believed that winning an election had given him the “right to misinterpret and override Constitutional provisions”.