L-G nod to revival of lapsed 126 posts of principals, others

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has approved 126 posts of principals and deputy education officers in city government-run schools which had lapsed as these were “lying vacant” for more than two years, Raj Niwas officials said on Saturday.



Besides, he has also put on hold a proposal to abolish 244 posts of principals and deputy education officers as proposed by the city’s education department since these posts had also been lying vacant for more than five years, they said.

In a move that would help the “woefully short-staffed” education department of the Delhi government, especially at the cutting-edge level, Lt Governor Saxena has “approved the revival of 126 posts of principals, deputy education officers that had lapsed due to the fact that they were lying vacant for more than two years,”

officials said.

The L-G has asked the education department to submit a suitable proposal for abolition or creation of posts of a principal or deputy education officer “after getting the comprehensive study conducted from the AR department, as pointed out by the Services Department,” a senior official said.

Government rules provide for posts lying vacant for more than two years to be considered as “deemed abolished” and for those lying vacant for more than five years to be “considered abolished”, officials said.

These 370 posts (126 deemed abolished posts and 244 considered abolished posts) were supposed to have been filled in through promotion as per the Recruitment Rules by the Directorate of Education from the year 2013-14 to 2019, they said.