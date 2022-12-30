L-G nod to engage 64 law researchers in commercial courts on contract basis

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the recommendation of a Delhi High Court



panel to engage 64 law researchers in commercial courts on contract basis, officials said on Thursday.

The Delhi government's Law Department had submitted a proposal for the engagement of 64 law researchers in commercial courts in pursuance of the recommendations of the 'Ease of Doing

Business' Committee of the high court after approval of the chief justice, they said.

There are 22 commercial courts operational in the

city and 42 more will be functional soon.

The Niti Aayog had also highlighted the need for staffing these commercial courts with adequately qualified and experienced researchers.