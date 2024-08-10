L-G nod for use of 54.89 hectares of land for Baprola industrial park

New Delhi: The proposed industrial park in southwest Delhi’s Baprola will be bigger in size as Lt Governor VK Saxena has given approval for use of 54.89 hectares instead of previously notified 22.34 hectares, Raj Niwas said.

Availability of proper industrial infrastructure in notified industrial areas deters the mushrooming of illegal industrial units in commercial or residential areas that often cause mishaps and unregulated pollution, L-G said in a note from Raj Niwas. “L-G Saxena has approved the re-notification of the entire land area measuring 54.89 hectares of Baprola Industrial Area to be developed as ‘Industrial Park’ under the Delhi Industrial Development, Operation and Maintenance (DIDOM) Act, 2010,” said the note.